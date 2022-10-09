Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

