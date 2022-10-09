Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,420,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 705,664 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $965,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 253.0% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 117,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,204 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 56,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pfizer by 99.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,453,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,640 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.32 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

