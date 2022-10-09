Phantasma Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $25.68 million and $251,999.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00087185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00067460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00018041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007906 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is phantasma.io/news. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma (SOUL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Phantasma has a current supply of 105,220,281 with 106,639,230 in circulation. The last known price of Phantasma is 0.23820714 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $273,938.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantasma.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.