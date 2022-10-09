Philip O. Strawbridge Sells 15,000 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $614,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Centrus Energy Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $39.14 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18.
Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 151.11%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
