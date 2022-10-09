Philipp Schindler Sells 76,678 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average is $115.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,965.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 58,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 55,636 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,848.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,656.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 905,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,590,000 after buying an additional 853,748 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

