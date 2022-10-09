Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $92.50 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

