PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $321,302.27 and $39,677.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO was first traded on May 11th, 2020. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,504,440 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@phoenixdao. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. The Reddit community for PhoenixDAO is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. PhoenixDAO has a current supply of 110,000,000 with 74,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of PhoenixDAO is 0.00794576 USD and is up 13.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $105,757.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phoenixdao.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

