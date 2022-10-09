Phuture Trading Up 12% This Week (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Phuture token can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phuture has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Phuture has a total market capitalization of $573,939.55 and approximately $8,694.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Phuture Token Profile

Phuture was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 tokens. The official website for Phuture is www.phuture.finance. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phuture’s official message board is phuture-finance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Phuture

Phuture (PHTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Phuture has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

