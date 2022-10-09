Picipo (PICIPO) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Picipo (PICIPO) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Picipo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Picipo has a market capitalization of $11,203.83 and $11,384.00 worth of Picipo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Picipo has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Picipo

Picipo launched on October 4th, 2021. Picipo’s official Twitter account is @iopicipo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Picipo’s official website is picipo.io.

Buying and Selling Picipo

According to CryptoCompare, “Picipo (PICIPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Picipo has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Picipo is 0.00238379 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://picipo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Picipo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Picipo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Picipo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

