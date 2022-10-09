Pickle Finance Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $786,215.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00006819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance.

Pickle Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pickle Finance has a current supply of 1,912,382.81269924 with 1,908,030.36801721 in circulation. The last known price of Pickle Finance is 1.39035243 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $267,474.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pickle.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.