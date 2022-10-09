Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

