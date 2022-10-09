Piotr Szulczewski Sells 635,755 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 635,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $546,749.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,378,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,145,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,280,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $1,011,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 139,027 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $111,221.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $372,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $352,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $607,028.18.

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $935,541.54.

ContextLogic Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $506.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.85. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $36,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

