Piper Sandler Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $53.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PBF. Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.77.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after buying an additional 707,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 1,822,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after buying an additional 1,581,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 892,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.