Piratera Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (PIRA)

Piratera (PIRA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Piratera token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Piratera has a market cap of $13,963.33 and approximately $48,635.00 worth of Piratera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Piratera has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Piratera alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Piratera Profile

Piratera’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Piratera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. Piratera’s official Twitter account is @piraterabay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Piratera’s official website is piratera.io. Piratera’s official message board is medium.com/@piratera.official.

Piratera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Piratera (PIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Piratera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Piratera is 0.00053839 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $53.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://piratera.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piratera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Piratera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Piratera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Piratera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Piratera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.