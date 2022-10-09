PIXEL NFT (PNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,932.00

PIXEL NFT (PNT) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. PIXEL NFT has a total market cap of $3,445.89 and approximately $46,932.00 worth of PIXEL NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL NFT has traded 97.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,478.96 or 0.99995183 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022285 BTC.

About PIXEL NFT

PIXEL NFT (PNT) is a token. It was first traded on March 26th, 2022. PIXEL NFT’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 946,500 tokens. The official website for PIXEL NFT is www.pixelnft.online/index.php/pixel-nft-token. PIXEL NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_pixel_.

PIXEL NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIXEL NFT (PNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PIXEL NFT has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PIXEL NFT is 0.00363297 USD and is up 85.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pixelnft.online/index.php/pixel-nft-token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

