Pixel Swap Price Down 95.6% Over Last 7 Days (PIXEL)

Pixel Swap (PIXEL) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Pixel Swap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pixel Swap has traded 95.6% lower against the US dollar. Pixel Swap has a market cap of $848.89 and $19,022.00 worth of Pixel Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pixel Swap Token Profile

Pixel Swap’s genesis date was November 28th, 2021. Pixel Swap’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pixel Swap’s official Twitter account is @pixelswaps. The official message board for Pixel Swap is medium.com/@pixelswaps. The official website for Pixel Swap is pixel-swap.io.

Buying and Selling Pixel Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Pixel Swap (PIXEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pixel Swap has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pixel Swap is 0.00001698 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pixel-swap.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pixel Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pixel Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pixel Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

