Planet Inverse Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (XIV)

Planet Inverse (XIV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Planet Inverse has a market cap of $208,463.05 and approximately $60,264.00 worth of Planet Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Planet Inverse has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Planet Inverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009807 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Planet Inverse

Planet Inverse’s genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Planet Inverse’s total supply is 46,424,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,435,498 tokens. Planet Inverse’s official website is planetinverse.com. Planet Inverse’s official Twitter account is @vaultkeepers and its Facebook page is accessible here. Planet Inverse’s official message board is planetinverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Planet Inverse is https://reddit.com/r/projectinverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Planet Inverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Planet Inverse (XIV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Planet Inverse has a current supply of 46,424,301.73645009 with 33,435,498.36560896 in circulation. The last known price of Planet Inverse is 0.00627774 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $45,550.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetinverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Planet Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Planet Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Planet Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

