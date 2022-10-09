Planet Sandbox Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (PSB)

Planet Sandbox (PSB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Planet Sandbox has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Planet Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Planet Sandbox has a total market cap of $123,904.23 and approximately $52,979.00 worth of Planet Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Planet Sandbox

Planet Sandbox was first traded on September 1st, 2021. Planet Sandbox’s total supply is 4,310,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,286,194 tokens. Planet Sandbox’s official message board is planetsandbox.medium.com. Planet Sandbox’s official website is planetsandbox.io. Planet Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @planetsandbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Planet Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “Planet Sandbox (PSB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Planet Sandbox has a current supply of 4,310,625 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Planet Sandbox is 0.02305303 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $60,046.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetsandbox.io/.”

