Planet Sandbox Trading Down 3.3% This Week (PSB)

Planet Sandbox (PSB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Planet Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $121,841.37 and approximately $52,979.00 worth of Planet Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Planet Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Planet Sandbox has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Planet Sandbox Profile

Planet Sandbox launched on September 1st, 2021. Planet Sandbox’s total supply is 4,310,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,286,194 tokens. Planet Sandbox’s official message board is planetsandbox.medium.com. Planet Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @planetsandbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Planet Sandbox is planetsandbox.io.

Buying and Selling Planet Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “Planet Sandbox (PSB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Planet Sandbox has a current supply of 4,310,625 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Planet Sandbox is 0.02305303 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $60,046.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetsandbox.io/.”

