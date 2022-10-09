Plata Network (PLATA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Plata Network (PLATA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Plata Network has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Plata Network has a total market cap of $110,732.37 and approximately $245,088.00 worth of Plata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plata Network token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Plata Network Profile

Plata Network was first traded on September 9th, 2021. Plata Network’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Plata Network’s official Twitter account is @platanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plata Network is plata.network.

Plata Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plata Network (PLATA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Plata Network has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Plata Network is 0.00051808 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $96.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plata.network.”

