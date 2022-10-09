Play It Forward DAO (PIF) Reaches One Day Volume of $23,260.00

Play It Forward DAO (PIF) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Play It Forward DAO has a market cap of $106,260.74 and approximately $23,260.00 worth of Play It Forward DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Play It Forward DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Play It Forward DAO has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Play It Forward DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Play It Forward DAO

Play It Forward DAO’s launch date was August 1st, 2021. Play It Forward DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,335,631 tokens. The official website for Play It Forward DAO is playitfwd.io. The official message board for Play It Forward DAO is pif-dao.medium.com. Play It Forward DAO’s official Twitter account is @pif_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Play It Forward DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Play It Forward DAO (PIF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Play It Forward DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Play It Forward DAO is 0.01101221 USD and is down -10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $39,019.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playitfwd.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Play It Forward DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Play It Forward DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Play It Forward DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Play It Forward DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Play It Forward DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.