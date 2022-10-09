Playermon (PYM) One Day Volume Tops $77,172.00

Playermon (PYM) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Playermon has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playermon has a total market capitalization of $176,815.12 and $77,172.00 worth of Playermon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playermon token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Playermon Profile

Playermon was first traded on November 22nd, 2021. Playermon’s total supply is 992,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,205,802 tokens. The official message board for Playermon is link.playermon.com/medium. The Reddit community for Playermon is https://reddit.com/r/playermon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playermon’s official Twitter account is @playermons and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playermon is playermon.com.

Playermon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playermon (PYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Playermon has a current supply of 992,800,000 with 26,756,814.54 in circulation. The last known price of Playermon is 0.00131044 USD and is down -9.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $105,172.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playermon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playermon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playermon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playermon using one of the exchanges listed above.

