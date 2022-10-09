Playkey (PKT) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

Playkey (PKT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $70,589.94 and $40,575.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s launch date was October 31st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is https://reddit.com/r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey (PKT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Playkey has a current supply of 19,893,267.57518124 with 17,414,613.90131347 in circulation. The last known price of Playkey is 0.00428584 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $41,985.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playkey.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.