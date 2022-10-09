Playmusic Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

Playmusic (PLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Playmusic token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playmusic has a market capitalization of $77,798.45 and approximately $11,978.00 worth of Playmusic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playmusic has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playmusic Profile

Playmusic (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2022. Playmusic’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Playmusic’s official website is playmusic.tech. Playmusic’s official Twitter account is @playmusicearn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playmusic’s official message board is medium.com/@playmusic1. The Reddit community for Playmusic is https://reddit.com/r/playmusicearn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playmusic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playmusic (PLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Playmusic has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Playmusic is 0.00077213 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $28.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playmusic.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playmusic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playmusic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playmusic using one of the exchanges listed above.

