PlayNity (PLY) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

PlayNity (PLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, PlayNity has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. PlayNity has a market cap of $56,408.34 and $9,012.00 worth of PlayNity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayNity token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PlayNity Profile

PlayNity was first traded on December 7th, 2021. PlayNity’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,545,556 tokens. PlayNity’s official website is playnity.io. PlayNity’s official Twitter account is @play_nity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayNity is medium.com/@media_playnity.

Buying and Selling PlayNity

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayNity (PLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Terra Classic platform. PlayNity has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PlayNity is 0.0058607 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,839.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playnity.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayNity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayNity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayNity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

