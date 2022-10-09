PlayPoseidon NFT (PPP) Price Reaches $0.0029

PlayPoseidon NFT (PPP) traded down 32.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. PlayPoseidon NFT has a total market cap of $11,435.87 and $8,512.00 worth of PlayPoseidon NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayPoseidon NFT has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One PlayPoseidon NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayPoseidon NFT Token Profile

PlayPoseidon NFT (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2022. PlayPoseidon NFT’s official website is playposeidon.io. PlayPoseidon NFT’s official Twitter account is @playposeidon_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayPoseidon NFT’s official message board is blog.playposeidon.io. The Reddit community for PlayPoseidon NFT is https://reddit.com/r/playposeidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayPoseidon NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayPoseidon NFT (PPP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PlayPoseidon NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of PlayPoseidon NFT is 0.00291046 USD and is down -8.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $516.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playposeidon.io.”

