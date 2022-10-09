Plian (PI) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Plian (PI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Plian has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $59,230.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,446.35 or 1.00008059 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003553 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064240 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 916,322,107 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @plian_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plian is plian.org. Plian’s official message board is plian-org.medium.com.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plian (PI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Plian has a current supply of 1,561,546,868 with 916,212,429 in circulation. The last known price of Plian is 0.00428144 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $18,825.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plian.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.