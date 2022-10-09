Pluton Tops 1-Day Volume of $361,982.00 (PLU)

Pluton (PLU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Pluton has a total market cap of $17.88 million and $361,982.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pluton has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $9.65 or 0.00049617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pluton

Pluton’s genesis date was July 20th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,851,999 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @plutus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pluton is https://reddit.com/r/plutus.

Pluton Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pluton (PLU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pluton has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 1,851,999.5 in circulation. The last known price of Pluton is 8.72473415 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $321,911.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plutus.it/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

