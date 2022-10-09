pNetwork Market Capitalization Tops $22.82 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $22.82 million and $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 96,775,229 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @pnetworkdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/ptokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork (PNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. pNetwork has a current supply of 96,775,228.7096. The last known price of pNetwork is 0.23831307 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,326,936.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://p.network/.”

