PointPay (PXP) Price Tops $0.0192 on Major Exchanges

PointPay (PXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. PointPay has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PointPay token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PointPay has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PointPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PointPay Token Profile

PointPay was first traded on June 25th, 2018. PointPay’s total supply is 992,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 tokens. The Reddit community for PointPay is https://reddit.com/r/pointpay1. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @pointpay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. PointPay’s official message board is blog.pointpay.io. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io.

Buying and Selling PointPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay (PXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. PointPay has a current supply of 992,500,000 with 302,501,090 in circulation. The last known price of PointPay is 0.01918737 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,781,602.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pointpay.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PointPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PointPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.