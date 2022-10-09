PolkaEx Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,364.00 (PKEX)

PolkaEx (PKEX) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One PolkaEx token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaEx has traded up 14% against the US dollar. PolkaEx has a total market capitalization of $84,861.04 and approximately $19,364.00 worth of PolkaEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PolkaEx

PolkaEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,930,253 tokens. PolkaEx’s official website is www.polkaex.io. PolkaEx’s official message board is polkaex.medium.com. PolkaEx’s official Twitter account is @polkaexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolkaEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaEx (PKEX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PolkaEx has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PolkaEx is 0.0042579 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polkaex.io/.”

