Polkainsure Finance (PIS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million

Polkainsure Finance (PIS) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Polkainsure Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $32,664.00 worth of Polkainsure Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkainsure Finance has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. One Polkainsure Finance coin can now be purchased for $18.48 or 0.00095207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkainsure Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Polkainsure Finance

Polkainsure Finance launched on January 2nd, 2021. Polkainsure Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins. Polkainsure Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolkaInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkainsure Finance’s official website is polkainsure.finance.

Polkainsure Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkainsure Finance is a peer to peer insurance marketplace for Polkadot Defi users. The marketplace is run entirely by Defi users in the Polkadot Ecosystem, and users who join will get the PIS governance token. Any user can request insurance and anyone can provide coverage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkainsure Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkainsure Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkainsure Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkainsure Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkainsure Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.