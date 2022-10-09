PolyBeta Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4,412.19 (BETA)

PolyBeta Finance (BETA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, PolyBeta Finance has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PolyBeta Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolyBeta Finance has a market capitalization of $4,412.19 and $934,229.00 worth of PolyBeta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PolyBeta Finance’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. PolyBeta Finance’s official website is polybeta.finance. PolyBeta Finance’s official Twitter account is @polyalphafi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PolyBeta Finance (BETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. PolyBeta Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of PolyBeta Finance is 0.29177422 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polybeta.finance/.”

