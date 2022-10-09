Polychain Monsters Price Hits $1.28 on Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $485,462.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters token can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00006584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 tokens. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @polychainmon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters. Polychain Monsters’ official message board is medium.com/polkamon. The official website for Polychain Monsters is polychainmonsters.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polychain Monsters has a current supply of 9,166,468.0705 with 3,410,184.57337671 in circulation. The last known price of Polychain Monsters is 1.27681855 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $431,242.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polychainmonsters.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

