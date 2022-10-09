Polygen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42,036.53 (PGEN)

Polygen (PGEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Polygen has a market cap of $42,036.53 and $13,035.00 worth of Polygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygen token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygen has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polygen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Polygen Token Profile

Polygen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,872,988 tokens. Polygen’s official website is polygen.io. Polygen’s official Twitter account is @polygen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygen’s official message board is medium.com/@polygen.

Buying and Selling Polygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygen (PGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Polygen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polygen is 0.00052356 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25,954.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygen.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.