Polymath Market Cap Tops $244.98 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $244.98 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00275324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00029434 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003359 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

