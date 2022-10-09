Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,160 Average Target Price from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International Price Performance

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 204 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 209.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.70. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,520.50 ($18.37). The company has a market capitalization of £966.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.