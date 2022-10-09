Polytrade (TRADE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $640,491.00

Polytrade (TRADE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Polytrade has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $640,491.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polytrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polytrade launched on June 29th, 2021. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 tokens. Polytrade’s official website is polytrade.finance. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @polytrade_fin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polytrade is medium.com/@polytrade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polytrade (TRADE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polytrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 12,017,404 in circulation. The last known price of Polytrade is 0.13719557 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $556,473.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polytrade.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

