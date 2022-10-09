Pomicoin One Day Volume Reaches $21,455.00 (POMI)

Pomicoin (POMI) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Pomicoin has traded up 169.2% against the US dollar. One Pomicoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pomicoin has a market capitalization of $225,028.29 and approximately $21,455.00 worth of Pomicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pomicoin Profile

Pomicoin launched on December 7th, 2021. Pomicoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000,000 tokens. Pomicoin’s official Twitter account is @pomicoin. The official website for Pomicoin is www.pomicoin.com.

Buying and Selling Pomicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pomicoin (POMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pomicoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pomicoin is 0.00000045 USD and is up 32.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $84.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pomicoin.com/.”

