PomPom Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7,658.40 (POM)

PomPom (POM) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, PomPom has traded up 268.5% against the US dollar. PomPom has a market capitalization of $7,658.40 and $82,038.00 worth of PomPom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PomPom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PomPom Profile

PomPom’s genesis date was October 29th, 2021. PomPom’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000,000 tokens. PomPom’s official website is pompomcoin.net. PomPom’s official Twitter account is @pompombsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PomPom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PomPom (POM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PomPom has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PomPom is 0 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pompomcoin.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PomPom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PomPom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PomPom using one of the exchanges listed above.

