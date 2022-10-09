Pontoon Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,634.00 (TOON)

Pontoon (TOON) traded 304.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Pontoon token can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pontoon has traded 188.3% higher against the dollar. Pontoon has a total market cap of $216,052.88 and approximately $32,634.00 worth of Pontoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pontoon Token Profile

Pontoon’s genesis date was October 21st, 2021. Pontoon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,249 tokens. Pontoon’s official Twitter account is @pontoonfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pontoon’s official website is pontoon.fi.

Buying and Selling Pontoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Pontoon (TOON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pontoon has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pontoon is 0.02525169 USD and is up 524.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $29,709.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pontoon.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pontoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pontoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pontoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

