Poodl Token Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (POODL)

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Poodl Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poodl Token has a total market cap of $847,770.70 and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poodl Token Token Profile

Poodl Token’s launch date was April 22nd, 2021. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @poodletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/poodltokenofficial. The official website for Poodl Token is www.poodltoken.com.

Buying and Selling Poodl Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Poodl Token (POODL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Poodl Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Poodl Token is 0.00000001 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $5,351.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poodltoken.com/.”

