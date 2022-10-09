PoolTogether (POOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.08 Million

PoolTogether (POOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. PoolTogether has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $40,943.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One PoolTogether token can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00008017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PoolTogether

PoolTogether’s genesis date was February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 tokens. The official message board for PoolTogether is medium.com/pooltogether. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether. PoolTogether’s official website is pooltogether.com. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @pooltogether_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PoolTogether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether (POOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PoolTogether has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PoolTogether is 1.55260595 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $26,329.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pooltogether.com/.”

