POOMOON (POO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42,263.48

POOMOON (POO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. POOMOON has a market capitalization of $42,263.48 and approximately $23,678.00 worth of POOMOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POOMOON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POOMOON has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About POOMOON

POOMOON was first traded on November 6th, 2021. POOMOON’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,450,120 tokens. POOMOON’s official website is www.poomoon.io. The official message board for POOMOON is medium.com/@poomoon. POOMOON’s official Twitter account is @poomoon_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POOMOON (POO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. POOMOON has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of POOMOON is 0.00034663 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $25,663.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poomoon.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POOMOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POOMOON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POOMOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

