PoorQuack Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $50,227.60 (POOR)

PoorQuack (POOR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. PoorQuack has a total market cap of $50,227.60 and approximately $36,832.00 worth of PoorQuack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PoorQuack token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PoorQuack has traded 127.4% higher against the dollar.

About PoorQuack

PoorQuack launched on December 11th, 2021. PoorQuack’s total supply is 98,107,966,194,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,916,671,436,106 tokens. PoorQuack’s official website is www.poorquack.com. The Reddit community for PoorQuack is https://reddit.com/r/poorquack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PoorQuack’s official Twitter account is @poorquack.

Buying and Selling PoorQuack

According to CryptoCompare, “PoorQuack (POOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PoorQuack has a current supply of 98,107,966,194,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PoorQuack is 0 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $109.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poorquack.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoorQuack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoorQuack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PoorQuack using one of the exchanges listed above.

