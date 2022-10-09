Popcorn (POP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.13 Million

Popcorn (POP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Popcorn token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002509 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Popcorn has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Popcorn has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Popcorn Token Profile

Popcorn is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 28th, 2021. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 tokens. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken. The official website for Popcorn is popcorn.network. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @popcorn_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Popcorn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcorn (POP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Popcorn has a current supply of 99,999,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Popcorn is 0.49229711 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,007.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://popcorn.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

