Porta (KIAN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $38,043.00

Porta (KIAN) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Porta has a market capitalization of $43,515.89 and $38,043.00 worth of Porta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Porta has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Porta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Porta

Porta launched on April 16th, 2021. Porta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,213,657 tokens. The Reddit community for Porta is https://reddit.com/r/portaofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Porta’s official Twitter account is @portanetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Porta’s official message board is portanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Porta is porta.network.

Porta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Porta (KIAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Porta has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Porta is 0.00129841 USD and is down -14.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $699.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://porta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Porta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Porta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Porta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

