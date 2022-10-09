PotCoin Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $666,019.83 and $4.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin (POT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate POT through the process of mining. PotCoin has a current supply of 227,757,254.01987883. The last known price of PotCoin is 0.00279398 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $284.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.potcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

