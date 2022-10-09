Potentiam Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,546.00 (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Potentiam has a market cap of $382,296.53 and $16,546.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Potentiam token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Potentiam has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Potentiam Profile

Potentiam was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Potentiam is www.potentiam.io.

Potentiam Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Potentiam (PTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Potentiam has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Potentiam is 0.00969975 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18,096.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.potentiam.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Potentiam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Potentiam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

