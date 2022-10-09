PowerPool Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. PowerPool has a total market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerPool (CVP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PowerPool has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 40,108,385.56994712 in circulation. The last known price of PowerPool is 0.31245668 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $747,047.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://powerpool.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

